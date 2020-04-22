Sri Lanka Universities re open dates delay?

Universities and other education institutes will remain closed until further notice.





The deadline to accept application for university admission extended two weeks after re-opening schools. Schools are planning to re-open on May 11. Hence the new deadline will be on May 25.

Earlier Sri Lanka University Grants Commission UGC has decided to extend university online registration and submitting campus handbook application till April 9. But due to ongoing curfew, students are unable to post their applications. “We are monitoring the situation, if curfew continuous, we will extend the deadline again” UGC Chairman told. Hence he requested students not to panic.

Students can apply for universities via Online and can use “Nenasala IT Centeres” for online registration free of charge.

Please Read all details carefully before you fill the online & manual forms.





Sri Lanka University Grants Commission UGC sources say cut-off marks for entrance to university for the new academic year will release 2020 June- July . UGC has not yet announced the exact date.





Meanwhile Government planning to prepare a mechanism to admit students to universities within 6 months period after A/L exam results release, said Minister Bandula Gunawardene. Currently it takes about one year to admit students to local universities.









Academic activities of Medical & Engineering faculties will start before 2020 November end. According to the reliable sources other faculties (Management, Science, Arts) will start from 2020 December to February 2021 period.





Minimum Z-scores for selection to courses of study of universities in respect of each district and detailed information of course selection based on the GCE (A/L) Examination in 2019 can be accessed through the following modes after release;

1. Websites

www.ugc.ac.lk

www.selection.ugc.ac.lk

University Entrance process will be as follows.

A/L Results release University Hand Book release Buy University handbook & read it carefully Online Registration & Send print out via post to UGC Based on students’ desired course students have to apply for Aptitude tests after publishing on national newspapers. Sit for Aptitude Tests depend on their selected courses. Then aptitude test results will released by relevant universities. Re-scrutinized / Re- correction A/Level results release. Z score cut off marks will be release (June-July) University Registration via online Students will receive selected Course & University

University Admission

Higher education Ministry sources says that the students who qualified for the 2019/2020 University Academic year based on 2019 A/L results will be admitted before the end of 2020.

About 30,000 students will be enrolled for this academic year. Several new subject streams to be introduce this year.