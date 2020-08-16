Colombo International Book Fair on September at BMICH

The Colombo International Book Fair 2020, organized by the Sri Lanka Book Publishers Association for the 22nd consecutive year, begins on September 18 at the BMICH, Colombo. The books exhibition will run till September 27, from 9 am to 9 pm every day. Organizers have arranged special health and COVID19 safety measures.





This is a good news for book lovers. Colombo International Book Fair CIBF 2020 begins at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) from the September 18th Friday to the 27th Sunday. CIBF is considered as the Sri Lanka’s largest book Exhibition. There will be strict safety measures due to ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Here is a great chance for Pre-schools, school students, university students and higher education students to buy Books, Magazines and Stationery at special discounts. The Colombo international Book fair 2020 will be held from September 18 to 27th at 9.00 am to 9.00 pm.

Colombo International Book Fair 2020 - Largest Books Exhibition in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Book Publishers Association is organizing the fair for the 22nd year. Book Publishers Association says there will be about 400 stalls both local and foreign. Around 150 publishing companies will participate in the fair this year. Entrance is free for schoolchildren, university students, members of the clergy and armed forces personnel (in uniform). Others charge a fee of Rs.20 or Rs. 50. Fee is not yet finalized.

CIBF is the largest book exhibition in Sri Lanka and event held annually drawing crowds from all parts of the island.

Special Discounts

The Book Fair will see publishers, importers and retailers of books in English, Sinhala and Tamil as well as stationery, offering their products at various discounts. Pre-schools, Schools and universities can get special discounts. Also discounts ranging from 5% to 70% grants at the event and lot of Bargain Books available at the exhibition. The fair starts at 9.00 am and end 9.00 pm.

Large Crowd

Last year Book Fair (CIBF) visited by a million customers during the nine days period. Due to coronavirus outbreak, there will be special health and safety regulations.

Therefore large crowd will be visiting day time, Hence if you want select books freely recommended visit at night. Special shuttle bus service has arranged from Bambalapitiya to Borella. Because of the possible traffic, Police to launch special Traffic plan. In addition Police provides special parking plan near BMICH till September 27.

