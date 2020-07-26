A/L Re-Correction Results Release before August 2nd week to www.doenets.lk

Much awaited 2019 A/L Re Correction Results (Re scrutiny Results) to Release before August 2nd week told Examination Department Commissioner Sanath Pujitha to "Lanka Education". "Currently we have completed most of the tasks and there are few more to complete, we are doing the re-calculations, there are 63 subjects for this re-calculations, and we have to complete the Z re-calculations process again" Examination Department Commissioner Sanath Pujitha told to "Lanka Education". He requests from students not to panic and they will release results as soon as they complete the process.
The Re-Correction Results (Re-scrutiny Results) of G.C.E. Advanced Level A/L Examination 2019 will be released to the internet https://doenets.lk/ before 2020 August 2nd week according to the Commissioner.
Results delay due to prevailing Coronavirus outbreak, curfew and public service shutdown. Currently less staff report to works. Earlier it was planned to release 2020 April.
Examination Commissioner has NOT yet confirmed the exact results release date or time so far.
Use below websites or check via SMS.
Get your Exams Result from Mobile Phone via SMS
Type EXAMS Space Exam Number Send to 7777 from Dialog Mobile
Ex: EXAMS 24300XXX
EXAMS and send to 7777 from your Dialog Mobile
EXAMS and send to 8884 from your Mobitel Mobile
EXAMS and Send to 7545 from your Airtel Mobile
EXAMS and Send to 8888 from your Hutch Mobile
