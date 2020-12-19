2020 O/L Exam dates postponed Exam begins 2021 March 1 -11

Much awaited, Ordinary Level Examination will be held from March 1 to 11, says Education Minister Prof G.L.Peiris. 2020 GCE O/L Exam dates again delayed. G. C. E. O/L Examination cannot be held as scheduled and a new date announced . Earlier it was planned to commence 2020 O/L Exam on 2021 January 18 to 28. With new coronavirus situation exam is postponed again. O/L exam scheduled to be held on December month but due to Coronavirus outbreak exam postponed. Relevant timetable and other details will be release future dates to www.doenets.lk website and students can download from the given website.









Private and school candidates sitting for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination 2020 should apply through the online procedure, says the Department of Examinations, in a media release published. Application can be download with PDF guidelines https://onlineexams.gov.lk/onlineapps.





The applications submitted by the private and school candidates accepted 31st of August 2020.



