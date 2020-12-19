University Online Registration for students commences UGC

The online registration of students for the new 2019/2020 academic year in universities commenced. University Online Registration for students commences and student can apply via UGC official website. The University Grants Commission said measures are in place for students to register online.

Accordingly, students can log on to www.ugc.ac.lk and register. 41,500 students are to be registered for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Online registration for students who sat for the GCE Advanced Level examination 2019/20 can register for universities from November 23, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said in a statement. Students can complete the registration via www.ugc.ac.lk. The UGC states that special intake will be available for the applicants with exceptional abilities/ skills in sports to Universities-Academic Year 2019/2020.

Instructions to download your Letter of Selection and to proceed to the online registration for the course of study of the university selected - Academic Year 2019/2020

Go to the official website of the UGC (www.ugc.ac.lk).

If you have already downloaded the Letter of Selection, the Schedule named Annex I and the Instructions to register online for the selected

course of study and the university named Annex II, you may click on the To directly proceed to registration link given in the Online

Registrations box on the official website of the UGC.

If you have not already downloaded the Letter of Selection and/or other documents specified above, you may click on the To download the

Letter of Selection & proceed to registration link given in the Online Registrations box on the official website of the UGC.

If you had clicked on To directly proceed to registration link;

Follow the instructions given in the already downloaded Annex II on Instructions to register online for the selected course of study and the

university.

If you had clicked on To download the Letter of Selection & proceed to registration link;

You will be displayed the Login window.

i. Enter the UserID and the Password of your account created for completing the online application for university admission.

Your UserID is the email address used by you to create the account. If you have forgotten the password, you can change your

password using the Forgot Password link.

ii. Now click on the Login button.

Now you will be displayed the Verify Your Identity window.

i. In the Your NIC cage, the first few numbers of your NIC entered by you in the online application for university admission will

be displayed. Fill in rest of the numbers and the English letter if any. (If you have not provided any NIC in the application for

university admission, this option to fill in rest of the numbers and the English letter of NIC will not be displayed to you).

ii. In the Your Mobile Number cage, the first six digits of the mobile number entered by you in the online application for

university admission will be displayed. Complete rest of the four digits.

iii. In the Your Email Address cage, the email address used by you to create the account to fill in the online application for

university admission will be displayed.

Note: In case, if your above stated mobile number or the email address is currently not in use/out of service, you may contact the

Department of University Admissions via the telephone numbers given in the official website of the UGC.

iv. Now press the Submit button.

Now you will be displayed the OTP Verification page. Along with that, the message “Please click on the link sent to your email. Once you

click on the link, an OTP will be sent to your mobile number” will also be displayed in the right side of the page.

In order to click on the link sent to your email account as instructed in the message, log on to the email account given in above 2(iii).

You will now be seen the email sent by the Department of University Admissions to the inbox of that email account. Click on the Please click

here to generate otp link.

After you click on that link, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number completed by you in above 2(ii). Enter that OTP into the SMS Code

textbox of the OTP Verification page stated in above 3 and press the Submit button.

Now you will be displayed the Selection Letters page.

In the Selection Letters page, the details on the course of study of the university to which you have been selected and available for

registration, the link to download the letter of selection of the same and other documents related to that selection and the registration as a

single file will be displayed. Get the letter of selection and other documents downloaded using that link.

Note: In case, if you have logged out from the system prior to get the letter of selection and other documents downloaded, note that you

will have to refollow the steps 1 to 6 above before visiting the Selection Letters page stated in above 7, for downloading them.

Instead, if you have logged out from the system with the intention of completing the registration later on after getting the letter

of selection and other documents downloaded, you can directly proceed to the online registration system by clicking on the To

directly proceed to registration link in the Online Registrations box on the official website of the UGC, without requiring to

refollowing the steps 1 to 6 above.

Now,read the information and instructions given in the Letter of Selection and other documents downloaded.

Now, press the Click here to go to the Registration System button in the Selection Letters page to get registered for the course of study of the

university online.