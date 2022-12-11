Dengue Fever Spreading – Over 70000 dengue cases report in Sri Lanka

So far this year 2022 according to National Dengue Control Unit data, over 70,000 dengue cases report. Dengue fever increases in Sri Lanka, usually soon after rainfall as rains are optimal for mosquito breeding.

So far a total of 70,403 suspected dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka. Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children says that the number of children who are currently receiving treatment for the dengue virus has also increased.

Puttalam, Kalpitiya, Wennappuwa, Chilaw, Mahawewa, Matale, Kandy, Kalutara and Panadura MOH areas have been identified Dengue high risk zones according to NDCU.

Use Mosquito Nets, long clothing, Mosquito Repellents, Coils, closed doors & windows to avoid mosquito bites. Consult a Doctor if Fever/ Headache/ Joint pain/ Vomiting persist more than 2 days. (LankaXpress.com)