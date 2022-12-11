Schools to re-open

State Minister of Education Aravindh Kumar has announced that all government and government approved private schools island-wide which were closed due to bad weather on Friday (Dec. 09), will reopen December 12.
The Ministry of Education declared Friday a special holiday for all government and government-approved private schools, taking the prevailing adverse weather condition into account, following the inquiries made from the Department of Meteorology and the Disaster Management Centre.
