Govt Cancel Garde 5 Scholarship Exam

Sri Lanka Government decided to cancel the Garde 5 Scholarship exam.
#SriLanka President Maithripala Sirisena said that the Government has decided to cancel the Garde 5 Scholarship exam according to one of his proposals.
Addressing a ceremony to mark the vesting of the newly built “Maithri Shilpa Kala Mandapaya to the children of Royal College Polonnaruwa today, he said this decision was taken considering the sufferings faced by the children due to this examination.
He pointed out that the scholarship examination was commenced with the idea of giving an opportunity to poor children to enter a school with more facilities to carry out their education and to get some allowance but today it is a competition to enter a popular school.
Today there is a problem in the scholarship examination and most of the children who are qualified for University Education have not passed the scholarship examination, he said.
In the same way, the President further pointed out that what should be done is not a competition for schools accepted as popular schools, but the transfer of the responsibilities to the Ministers and the Members in the respective areas for materially and qualitatively developing of schools by giving the required resources.
Via - Daily Mirror
www.lankauniversity-news.com
#SriLanka President Maithripala Sirisena said that the Government has decided to cancel the Garde 5 Scholarship exam according to one of his proposals.
Addressing a ceremony to mark the vesting of the newly built “Maithri Shilpa Kala Mandapaya to the children of Royal College Polonnaruwa today, he said this decision was taken considering the sufferings faced by the children due to this examination.
He pointed out that the scholarship examination was commenced with the idea of giving an opportunity to poor children to enter a school with more facilities to carry out their education and to get some allowance but today it is a competition to enter a popular school.
Today there is a problem in the scholarship examination and most of the children who are qualified for University Education have not passed the scholarship examination, he said.
In the same way, the President further pointed out that what should be done is not a competition for schools accepted as popular schools, but the transfer of the responsibilities to the Ministers and the Members in the respective areas for materially and qualitatively developing of schools by giving the required resources.
Via - Daily Mirror
www.lankauniversity-news.com
No comments:
Post a Comment
Dear Readers,
Share Your Valuable Ideas with Others..
This is your forum. This is your voice..
But Please ....
Be Respectful of others. Debates may be Lively but taking part should be a positive experience for all participants.
Comments should be Pleasant, Useful, civil and tasteful, and must not be malicious or designed to offend.
Dont incite hatred on the basis of Education Background, Race, Religion, Gender, Nationality, Sexuality or other personal characteristic. Dont swear, use hate-speech or make obscene or Vulgar comments.
We encourage open, Lively debate but please be POLITE!
We wish you all a Prosperous & Fruitful Future!
-Admin - Lanka University News-