O/L Exam Results Release April 28 to www.doenets.lk

Results delay due to prevailing Coronavirus outbreak, curfew and public service shutdown. Earlier it was planned to release 2020 March 28. Examination Department says results will release before April 30. Examination Commissioner has NOT yet confirmed the exact results release date or time so far.





2019 O/L Exam Results Release to Sri Lanka Examination Department official website http://www.doenets.lk. Few years ago, official website was slow as huge web traffic. If such a web traffic occurs this year, use below websites http://www.exams.gov.lk or http://www.results.exams.gov.lk or check via SMS.

Official websites

http://www.doenets.lk.

http://www.exams.gov.lk

2019 GCE O/L Exam commenced on December 2. Exam lasted till December 12. Exam held at 4,987 examination centers islandwide. 2020 O/L exam will held on December month and relevant timetable and other applications will be release future dates.

