A/L Vocational Stream Applications for Grade 12 Admissions

Under the Vocational Stream, upon undergoing studies in respective schools in Grade 12, students will be able to complete a National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) level 04 course under one of the following listed subject areas in Grade 13.
|1. Child Psychology and Care
2. Health & Social Care
3. Physical Education and Sports
4. Performing Arts
5. Event Management
6. Arts and Crafts
7. Interior Designing
8. Fashion Designing
9. Graphic Designing
10. Tourism and Hospitality Management
11. Landscaping
12. Applied Horticultural Studies
13. Livestock Product Studies
|14. Food Processing Studies
15. Aquatic Resource Studies
16. Plantation Product Studies
17. Construction Studies
18. Automobile Studies
19. Electrical and Electronic Studies
20. Textile and Apparel Studies
21. Metal Fabrication Studies
22. Aluminum Fabrication Studies
23. Art and Designing
24. Environmental Studies
25. Computer Hardware & Networking
26. Manufacturing
Deadline for accepting applications: 03rd July 2020 (Friday)
For more details please contact the numbers 011 278 7136 / 011 278 6746 between 9.00 A.M. to 4.00 P.M. on weekdays.
Advanced Level Vocational Stream (Thirteen Years Guaranteed Education Programme) Call for Applications for Grade 12 Admissions - 2020
Any students who fail or pass O/L Exam will be enrolled for 423 schools across the country covering all Education Zones. Students will be awarded with an opportunity to attend a school of their choosing to pursue Vocational Studies.
In addition, students can follow 26 individual vocational courses and complete level 04 of the national qualification.
For more Information students are advised to contact the ministry on 011-2787136 or 011-278674.
Further information can be accessed via www.moe.gov.lk
