



Applications are called for student admissions to Grade 12 under the A/L Vocational Stream. A/L Vocational Stream Applications for Grade 12 Admissions. O/L Pass or Fail students may apply for admission selecting schools from the 423 schools (please obtain the list of schools here ) that will implement the Vocational Stream 2020 onwards. Success (pass) or failure (fail) of the student at the G.C.E O/L examination is not considered in enrolling students to this stream.

Under the Vocational Stream, upon undergoing studies in respective schools in Grade 12, students will be able to complete a National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) level 04 course under one of the following listed subject areas in Grade 13.

1. Child Psychology and Care

2. Health & Social Care

3. Physical Education and Sports

4. Performing Arts

5. Event Management

6. Arts and Crafts

7. Interior Designing

8. Fashion Designing

9. Graphic Designing

10. Tourism and Hospitality Management

11. Landscaping

12. Applied Horticultural Studies

13. Livestock Product Studies 14. Food Processing Studies

15. Aquatic Resource Studies

16. Plantation Product Studies

17. Construction Studies

18. Automobile Studies

19. Electrical and Electronic Studies

20. Textile and Apparel Studies

21. Metal Fabrication Studies

22. Aluminum Fabrication Studies

23. Art and Designing

24. Environmental Studies

25. Computer Hardware & Networking

26. Manufacturing

Deadline for accepting applications: 03rd July 2020 (Friday)

For more details please contact the numbers 011 278 7136 / 011 278 6746 between 9.00 A.M. to 4.00 P.M. on weekdays.





