2020 A/L Exam postponed. Exam is on October





Government considering to postpone A/L Exam again. Sri Lanka Education minister Dullas Alahapperuma has advised officials to explore whether there is a need to postpone the Advanced Level examination.

Minister told a meeting that a group of students had requested him to postpone the A/L exam, which is scheduled on September 7. Students have requested to postpone exam at least by three weeks.

Meanwhile issuing a statement Education Ministry says final decision on the date of the examination will be decided July first week soon after schools reopen.

“I spoke to the education secretary and asked him to inquire whether the time is not enough for students to prepare for the exams,” the minister said.

Schools will gradually re-open in four stages starting from July 6, a move which will end a nearly four-month lockdown, that came into effect after COVID-19 started spreading in the country.

Earlier Minister said 2020 A/L Exam will be held from September 7 to October 2. Relevant time table will be released soon after dates are confirmed.

The relevant time table has NOT yet published and timetable will be released soon to examination department official website. Download the A/L exam time table ONLY from examination department official website. www.doenets.lk. There are some news websites & social media sites have posted wrong and fake A/L time tables.

Sri Lanka Education Ministry decided to open schools from June 29 Monday under four stages.

1 – According to the ministry, under first stage all teachers and Principals request to report to schools for the initial preparations.

2- Under second stage, Grade 13, Grade 11 and Grade 5 students request to report schools on July 6.

3- Under the 3rd stage, Grade 10 & 12 students request to report schools on July 20

4- Under the 4th stage, Grade 3, 4, 6, 7 , 8, 9 request to report schools on July 27.