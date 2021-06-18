GCE O/L Exam Results Release to delay due to COVID 3rd wave. Results in July month?

According to some sources O/L exam results release will delay due to the prevailing 3rd coronavirus wave, limit government offices’ staff, lock-downs and travel restrictions. Sources suggest result will release in July. Several fake news are circulating via social media saying O/L exam results release dates. Results will release to examination department official www.doenets.lk website. Examination Department officials have NOT so far announced the exact O/L results releasing date or the time.
Few months ago Sri Lanka Education Minister said that 2020 GCE O/L examination results will be released in June month. The results of the GCE Ordinary Level Exam held from March 01 to 10 are expected to be released by June month and accordingly, plans have been made to start new A/L classes for these students from 2021 July, said Education Minister Prof. GL Peiris.
