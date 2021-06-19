Vavuniya University is the 17th National University in Sri Lanka. Campus converted as a University

A new member joined to the Sri Lankan university system. Professor G. L. Peiris, Minister of Education issued a Gazette Extraordinary and convert the “Vavuniya Campus of the University of Jaffna, Sri Lanka,” as “University of Vavuniya, Sri Lanka”. Vavuniya University will be the 17th National University of Sri Lanka. Hence the Vavuniya Campus affiliated to the University of Jaffna will be an independent university from August 1st.

The extraordinary gazette notification in this regard issued.

THE UNIVERSITIES ACT, No. 16 OF 1978 Order under section 21

BY virtue of the powers vested in me by section 21 of the Universities Act, No. 16 of 1978,1, Professor G. L. Peiris, Minister of Education, in consultation with the University Grants Commission, do by this Order —

(a) establish with effect from August 01, 2021, a University, for the purpose of providing, promoting and developing higher education in the branches of learning of Business Studies, Applied Science and Technology Studies;

(b) assign such University the name and style of “University of Vavuniya, Sri Lanka”;

(c) specify the location which shall be the seat of such University within the administrative District of Vavuniya;

(d) specify that the University shall develop courses connected to a wide range of related disciplines with the aim of providing the students with a well-grounded education with potential to develop specialization in chosen disciplines;

(e) specify that the University shall place greater emphasis on educating students on creating value within the local resource base; and

(f) specify that such University shall comprise of the Faculties and the Departments of study set out in Column I and II respectively, of the Schedule hereto: –

Column I Column II

Faculties Departments of Study

Faculty of Business Studies Department of Finance and Accountancy

Department of English Language Teaching

Department of Project Management

Department of Human Resource Management

Department of Marketing Management

Department of Business Economics

Department of Management and Entrepreneurship

Faculty of Applied Science Department of Physical Science

Department of Bio-Science

Faculty of Technological Studies Department of Information and Communication

Technology





www.lankauniversity-news.com