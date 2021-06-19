2022 Grade One Admission Guidelines and Application Form Released. Deadline July 31

Closing date of applications for admission of Grade One 2022 extended till July 31st. Education ministry released official 2022 Grade One Admission Guidelines and Application Forms and can download via this link www.moe.gov.lk.
English application Form download here link provided. The instructions and the relevant Application Form can be downloaded from the official website of the Ministry www.moe.gov.lk web. The deadlines for the application has been set for June 30 and now extended till July 31. The instructions and the relevant Application Form can be downloaded from the official website of the Ministry www.moe.gov.lk and also can download this Sinhala PDF here and English PDF form here here .
