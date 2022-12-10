Applications called for University admissions

University Grants Commission UGC Chairman Senior Professor Sampath Amaratunga says that registration of students selected for university degree courses based on the results of the Advanced Level Examination 2021 held in 2022 will start from next week. More details can be get via UGC website https://ugc.ac.lk/.

The chairman further says that students selected for the degree courses in the universities were informed to register through text messages and e-mails. Steps will be taken to re-admit the students to the vacant courses after the students have registered for each course.