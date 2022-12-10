Over 1000 cattle and goats died due to bad weather

Agriculture Ministry says that 1,092 heads of cattle and goats have died due to the shock of prevailing cold weather, in the Northern and Eastern provinces reports Hirunews.lk.
According to the statistics by the Department of Animal Production and Health, 358 cattle and 191 goats have died in the Northern Province, while 444 cattle, 34 buffaloes and 65 goats have died in the Eastern Province.
The transportation of beef and mutton at district and provincial level has been suspended with immediate effect.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe has ordered to suspend the transportation of beef and mutton at district and provincial level with immediate effect in order to safeguard public health considering the sudden death of cattle, buffalos and goats in the Northern and Eastern Provinces.
The President has also instructed the relevant district officers and the Police to act responsibly in this regard.
